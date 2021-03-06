 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell High School names Homecoming Queen & King
0 comments
editor's pick alert centerpiece featured

McDowell High School names Homecoming Queen & King

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In a memorable night, the McDowell High Titans won their homecoming game on Friday and the school honored its 2020-2021 Homecoming Queen and King. Maggie Rader was named queen and Three Young was named king.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics