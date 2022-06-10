McDowell High School holds graduation ceremonies tonight

McDowell High School will hold its graduation ceremony for seniors tonight, Friday, June 10.

McDowell High School’s graduation is Friday night at the football stadium. The graduation will begin at 7 p.m. There is no limit to people in attendance since the graduation will be held outside.

There will be handicap parking in the high school parking lot. This year, shuttles will run only from Rose’s and the former Bi-Lo parking lot beginning at 4:45 p.m. Parking at the former Peebles and at Big Lots is prohibited, at the landlord’s request. Please remember shuttles will not run from MHS until after the graduation ceremony has ended in its entirety.

Speaking at graduation is Valedictorian Mackenzie Waugh, Student Body President Jesse Barrier and Senior Class President Tyce Thompson. McDowell High School will also recognize the top 2% of the graduating class: Mackenzie Waugh, Landry Kazee, Carly Lyons and Joseph Moss.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2022! McDowell County Schools is certainly proud of their accomplishments,” said outgoing Superintendent Mark Garrett. “It is our wish that each and every graduate used this milestone as momentum to go pursue their passions and add value to their communities. It has been an honor to serve them and watch them grow.”

There will be a live stream of the event. You can find a link at https://bit.ly/MHSgrad22

The McDowell News will feature photos and information from this graduation, as well as the earlier graduations at McDowell Academy of Innovation and McDowell Early College, in Sunday’s edition.