The sound of "Pomp and Circumstance" will ring once again as McDowell High School will hold its graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 on Friday, June 9 inside of the Titan Football Stadium.

The graduation will begin at 7 p.m. and there is no limit to the number of people in attendance since the graduation will be held outside.

There will be handicap parking available in the high school parking lot, but placards or stickers must be in clear view when entering through security at both the West McDowell and Five Lane entrances to campus. The school will also provide a shuttle service for guests from the Rose’s, old Bi-Lo and Pleasant Gardens Elementary School parking lots beginning at 4:45 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Guests are advised to arrive early due to the expectation of long shuttle lines. Please remember shuttles will not run from McDowell High until after the graduation ceremony has ended in its entirety.

Speakers planned on Friday include Valedictorian Saige Patterson, Student Body President Josie Morgan and Senior Class President McKye Bramblett. McDowell High School principal Melora Bennett will also present the awards for Summa Cum Laude, Salutatorian and Valedictorian.

There will be a live stream of the event on the McDowell High School YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/@mhstitans