McDowell High NJROTC hosts rifle match with new electronic equipment

McDowell High NJROTC recently hosted a shoulder-to-shoulder rifle match for approximately 200 cadets from 25 schools.

These cadets came from all four of the JROTC military branches and they competed on 20 lanes that were set up with the new Athena electronic targets. These targets use a mixture of sensors, cameras and mirrors to register each shot providing precise scoring accuracy, according to a news release.

After each shot is scored, the results are sent wirelessly within two seconds to individual tabletop monitors. Each marksman can see real time results from each shot providing them the opportunity to analyze their performance and make adjustments as needed. The scores are also sent to one main screen where they can be viewed by the range officer and spectators.

This entire system allows rifle matches to be held more efficiently. It also provides a more accurate scoring process compared to paper targets that were once used in the past.

The electronic targets were purchased under a partnership with Navy funding and local money provided by McDowell County Schools under the authorization of the McDowell Board of Education. As a result, the McDowell High NJROTC Marksmanship Cadets have made significant strides toward improving individual as well as team scores, according to the news release.