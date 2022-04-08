 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell High NJROTC cadets shoot their personal best in regional rifle match

During spring break, the NJROTC marksmanship team’s best shooters from McDowell High traveled to Anniston, Ala. to participate in the southern regional CMP rifle match.

The Civilian Marksmanship Program or CMP hosted this match which placed the local team up against 170 shooters from across the region. While they were unable to proceed into the finals, the team still shot well.

Summer Wyatt scored a 1,056 out of a possible 1,200 and placed 19th in the region. Courtney Buchanan wasn't far behind taking 21st place in the region, according to a news release.

Several cadets from McDowell High shot their personal best in certain rifle firing positions. Courtney Buchanan shot her best in both standing with a score of 171 and kneeling with a 174. Calvin Jones shot his personal best in prone with a 192, while Summer Wyatt shot her personal best in standing position with a 171.

“The marksmen that participated in this opportunity enjoyed being able to compete at this state of the art facility in Alabama,” said NJROTC Naval Science Instructor Jeff McClure. “This valuable experience provided them an insight into what higher level matches will be like in the future.”

