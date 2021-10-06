McDowell High NJROTC cadets earn trophies at drill meet

McDowell High NJROTC recently completed its first drill meet of the season at West Caldwell High.

Many hours of drill practice were placed into preparing for this first event which ultimately paid off. The team’s dedication and hard work was reflected in the trophies earned that day, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The earned trophies included Unarmed Squad - third place commanded by Cadet Christian Revis; Varsity Color Guard – second place commanded by Cadet Jordan Thomas; and the Armed Platoon – third place commanded by Cadet Clayton Craig.

All the cadets performed excellently, had fun, and overall they gained experience that will benefit future drill meets, said Naval Science Instructor Jeff McClure.

Meanwhile, the NJROTC Marksmanship “A” Team placed second place in their first rifle match of the season. Cadet Joshua Scholven was the top shooter with an overall score of 514. Team Capt. Calvin Jones stated that “for the first competition of the season we did pretty well as a team, although our scores were lower compared to last season due to many graduating seniors. However, our new shooters show promise and will improve as they gain more experience.”

Dixie Gardner, a freshman cadet scored a 187, the team’s highest prone score, according to the news release.