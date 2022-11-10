McDowell High, many county schools, hold Veterans Day programs

Thursday morning, the staff and students of McDowell High School held a special Veterans Day program to honor all those who have served our country in uniform.

It was one of many programs at schools across the county this week as students and teachers honored those who served. See more photos from schools on Page A8 and online at www.mcdowellnews.com.

The program at McDowell High, organized by the NJROTC, consisted of patriotic music, speeches and tributes to veterans. Principal Melora Bennett welcomed all those who attended, which was held in the gymnasium.

The NRJOTC cadets presented our national colors and all rose for the national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Retired Army Lt. Col. Frank Dean read the poem “It is the Soldier.”

“It is the soldier, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press,” he read. “It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech/It is the soldier, not the campus organizer, who has given us the freedom to demonstrate/It is the soldier, not the lawyer, who has given us the right to a fair trial/It is the soldier, who salutes the flag, who serves under the flag, and whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag.”

Members of the McDowell High chorus sang “America the Beautiful.”

Student Body President Josie Morgan also spoke at the Veterans Day program. The names were called out of all of the McDowell High faculty and staff members who are veterans.

The NJROTC cadets presented the flags for all of the armed forces branches: the Army, the Coast Guard, the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps.

Cadets also performed the ceremonial folding of the American flag and explained the significance behind each fold. Little Miss McDowell Olivia Moore read a poem.

Similar Veterans Day ceremonies were happening this week at schools throughout McDowell County.

A countywide Veterans Day service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the McDowell Senior Center in Marion.