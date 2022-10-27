 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell High hosts one of the biggest marksmanship matches in the U.S.

McDowell High is one of the few high schools in the country that have electronic targets for a competition. This system not only improves the athlete’s performance but also makes it a spectator sport. An athlete takes aim at the target. Their shot is displayed both on their individual monitor and a larger monitor for the audience.

McDowell High School recently hosted one of the largest marksmanship matches in the country.

Thirty-six schools sent 67 teams totaling 283 cadets to compete over a five-day period. From Tuesday, Oct. 11 to Saturday, Oct. 15, the teams fired 60 shots in three positions.

Because of support of McDowell County Schools and the U.S. Navy, McDowell is one of the few high schools in the nation that have electronic targets. These targets enable the contestants to see exactly how they are shooting and make adjustments in addition to allowing spectators to watch their performance, according to a news release.

Nation Ford High School of Fort Mill, S.C. placed first, Daniel Boone High of Gray, Tenn. placed second and Clover High School of Clover, S.C. was third followed closely by McDowell in fourth place.

McDowell’s overall score was 2,078 out of 2,400 points. Cadets Anthony Escalera and Daniel Bell tied for the highest individual score on the McDowell team with 536 out of 600 points.

“We are grateful to McDowell High School for enabling us to host this competition,” said Team Captain Daniel Bell. “We travel almost every week to a competition, so it was nice to be the ‘home team.’ Individuals on the team have hit their stride with scores but we need to improve ours consistently so that the team score is where it needs to be. The championship season starts in early December and we have six cadets competing for the four spots on the A-team.”

With the electronic targets, the large screen display allows the audience to view how each athlete is performing.

An air rifle team has four members. McDowell High NJROTC has six cadets that are shooting about the same score so four will make the A team and two will be on the B team, according to Senior Naval Science Instructor Steven Ross.

