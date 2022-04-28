McDowell High creative writing students to perform their works at Poetry Slam

This evening, McDowell High School’s creative writing students will perform their original works at the Poetry Slam at MACA.

Students participating in McDowell High's creative writing classes presenting their works in a public performance on Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m. at McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) in downtown Marion. This very special student exhibition will also feature a performance by Raleigh-based N.C. Arts Council teaching artist Phillip Shabazz, according to a news release.

These students have worked diligently with their teacher and mentor, Andrew Ferguson, to build up their writing skills and strengthen their portfolio during the 2021-2022 school year.

This week, many of these students will be joined in class by teaching artist and poet Phillip Shabazz. He is visiting McDowell County Schools through the Mountain Arts Program (MAP) and Grassroots Grants. MAP is a collaborative partnership between McDowell County Schools and MACA that brings teaching artists, of many disciplines, into classrooms for week-long teaching residency programs, according to the news release.

Attendance cost for the performance on Thursday is donation-based and refreshments will be available.