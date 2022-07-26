McDowell Health Coalition continues Summer THRIVE series

The McDowell County Health Coalition is holding the Summer THRIVE series for the local community and the next one is this Saturday.

The mission for the Summer THRIVE initiative is to increase connections between community members while promoting physical activity and highlighting fun ways to play and be active in our community, according to organizers.

The series provides free summer activities appropriate for all ages and abilities.

The events for Summer THRIVE take place from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday throughout the summer. The McDowell County Health Coalition has partnered with community agencies and organizations to host free fun activities for children and families. The events will be held at the Marion Community Building Park unless otherwise indicated.

The partner agencies are integral to the health and wellness of the local community and will be sharing information on their agencies and services at each event.

“We invite you to come out and play, enjoy local businesses or just enjoy the beauty of our great town,” reads the news release.

Schedule of Events/Partners:

• Saturday, July 30: YMCA & McDowell County Schools will offer “Dribble in the Park” basketball skills. It will be held at the city park in Marion and features fun basketball activities for the whole family.

• Saturday, Aug. 6: MATCH & YMCA partner to offer soccer clinic and drills.

• Saturday, Aug. 13: McDowell County Library presents Story Time and Rock painting.

• Saturday, Aug. 20: McDowell Technical Community College is hosting a Touch-a-Truck event. This will feature an array of fire trucks, dump trucks, police vehicles and more.

Visit the website at www.mcdowellhealthcoalition.org for more information or email mcdowellcountyhealthcoalition@gmail.com.

The McDowell County Health Coalition's mission is to connect, convene, collaborate and create opportunities for whole-person health in the McDowell community.

It is made up of members from the Corpening YMCA, Mission Hospital McDowell, VAYA, Cooperative Extension, the McDowell Senior Center, the school system, LFAC, CULA, MATCH and MSTUF.