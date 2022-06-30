McDowell graduates earn $1 million in scholarships

Despite being the smallest graduating class in quite some time, MCdowell's Class of 2022 received several scholarships totaling close to $1 million.

Seniors Jesse Barrier, Sidney Garrison and Tiana Lewis were all Hagan Scholars. The Hagan Scholarship will provide each recipient with the opportunity to obtain a four-year college education and graduate debt-free.

The scholarship will help pay the unmet financial need of the recipient, up to $6,000 each semester, including free workshops, Schwab brokerage accounts and studying abroad, providing recipients with a practical understanding of important life skills not typically covered in the school curriculum.

Hagan Scholars who have graduated college and have achieved a 3.75 CGPA can extend their Hagan Scholarship for up to two additional years to attend graduate school, receiving $6,000 each semester.

Aniya Surratt was selected as a Bonner Scholar and was a recipient of the Local Lion Promise Scholarship. She will attend Mars Hill College. Jennifer Garcia and Sidney Garrison were both recipients of the Golden Leaf Scholarship. The scholarship provides $3,500 a year for up to four years to high school seniors.

North Carolina State University awarded several scholarships to MHS seniors, including the Charles B. & Eleanor S. Tate Engineering Scholarship to Tyler Clontz and Joseph Moss. Moss also received a Park Scholars and College of Engineering Scholarship.

The North Carolina State Employees Credit Union awarded the People Helping People scholarship to Tyce Thompson, who will attend Appalachian State University.

Universities presenting scholarship awards to students included Western Carolina University, Gardner Webb University, and Western Piedmont Community College. Students also received scholarships from Wingate, Appalachian State University and North Carolina State University.

An athletic scholarship was presented to Timothy Roberts, who will wrestle for Bluefield State University in Bluefield, WV.

NC DECA Scholarship winner and Baxter International Foundation Scholarship winner is Ashton Kirkland

Local scholarships awarded:

The Daughters of the American Revolution: Landry Kazee

Jane McCartha Memorial Scholarship: Landry Kazee and Mackenzie Waugh

Boldon Scholarship: Mackenzie Waugh, Carly Lyons, and Montana McPeters

NCAE: Ty Smith and Jake Marsh

HOPE Tree: Mackenzie Waugh and Ty Smith

Eleck Hensley Heart of A Lion: Jeryah Cash, Jake Marsh, Tyce Thompson

McDowell County Farm Bureau: Michael Ellis, Ty Smith, Logan Duncan, Mackenzie Waugh, and Savannah Tollie.

BASS Honor Scholarship: Cole Weaver

American Red Cross: Mackenzie Waugh

WNC Bridge Scholarship: Sidney Garrison

Community Foundation of Western North Carolina: Hunter Sills

Glenwood Elementary's Lynn McNeely Scholarship: Michael Lewis

Several area churches awarded scholarships to students. Among those churches represented at the scholarship awards day were Liberty Freewill Baptist, First Baptist of Marion, and Bethel Baptist Church.

One scholarship of note was the Western Carolina University Robert A. "Art" Byrd Scholarship awarded to Sidney Garrison by Byrd's granddaughter (and Sidney's math teacher) Leesa Robinson.

The Navy presented its Post 911 GI Bill valued at $80,000 to Joshua Scholven.

(All of these scholarships were self-reported by students and may not include the total amount of scholarships received.)