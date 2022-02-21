McDowell gets federal money for emergency food and shelter programs

McDowell County has been awarded federal money that is designated to help food and shelter programs in the local community.

McDowell County has received federal money made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

McDowell County has been chosen to receive $13,205 and American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding of $40,812 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's FEMA and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide, according to a news release.

The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.