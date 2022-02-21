McDowell gets federal money for emergency food and shelter programs

McDowell County has been awarded federal money that is designated to help food and shelter programs in the local community.
McDowell County has received federal money made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
McDowell County has been chosen to receive $13,205 and American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding of $40,812 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's FEMA and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide, according to a news release.
The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
The board will determine how the funds awarded to McDowell County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government
2) be eligible to receive federal funds
3) have an accounting system
4) practice nondiscrimination
5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. McDowell County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously with New Hope, McDowell Mission Ministries, Old Fort Crisis Ministry, Dysartsville Christian Ministries and McDowell Local Food Advisory Council participating, according to the news release.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Local Board Chairman Bill Warren at 828-925-0396 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Thursday, March 3.