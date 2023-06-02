McDowell County will receive $1.37 million from Golden LEAF for the continued clearing and rough grading of a 20-acre section of the Universal property.

On Thursday, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded a total of $7,160,085 in funding across three Golden LEAF programs. The board awarded $4,495,684 to support 11 projects through the SITE Program, $1,296,301 to support four projects through the Open Grants Program, and $1,368,100 in funding for six projects through the Flood Mitigation Program.

The Golden LEAF Foundation Board of Directors awarded $4.5 million in funding for 11 projects through the Golden LEAF SITE Program in Ashe, Catawba, Columbus, Jackson, Lenoir, Madison, McDowell, Nash, Onslow, Washington, and Wilkes counties.

The one for McDowell is $1,378,550 to “complete select due diligence and for continued clearing and rough grading of the 20-acre site in Universal Technology Park, Phase II.”

This site is right next to the home for the new Forza X1 plant that will manufacture electric powered boats. Forza X1 and its parent company Twin Vee PowerCats Co. are independent marine manufacturers originally headquartered in Fort Pierce, Fla. The company is relocating its entire electric boat building operation from Florida to McDowell County in western North Carolina, according to previous stories by The McDowell News.

MEDA Executive Director Chuck Abernathy said in the previous story the county got a $930,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation that has already been used for the grading of the Forza X1 site. A second grant was submitted for the grading of the adjoining property and this $1,378,500 is the result.

This latest $1.3 million grant is for another building site which will be adjacent to the Forza X1 plant.

“McDowell County is grateful for Golden LEAF’s support of our Universal Technology Park Phase II Project,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten. “This investment will help to create much-needed jobs and an expanded tax base for our community.”

“The need for industrial sites, especially in rural areas, is no longer a luxury but a necessity to meet demand,” said Don Flow, Golden LEAF board chair. “We are excited to see how these projects will help prepare counties for new and expanding companies in North Carolina.”

The SITE Program offers resources to help communities identify potential sites for economic development, provides funding to complete due diligence on publicly controlled sites, and provides funding to extend public utilities to publicly controlled sites or to conduct clearing and rough grading of publicly owned sites. The three phases of the SITE Program are Identification, Due Diligence and Development.

For the SITE Program – Development, the Golden LEAF Board awarded $4,206,134 in funding for four projects that will provide public infrastructure and, for publicly owned sites, clearing and rough grading, to benefit sites that have completed the due diligence necessary to demonstrate that the site is suitable for development, according to the news release.

“Today the Board awarded funding for job creation and economic investment, workforce preparedness, industrial site preparation, and flood mitigation,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF president, chief executive officer. “These projects are part of larger strategies that will improve the long-term economic advancement of rural, tobacco-dependent, and economically distressed communities. We look forward to the impact these projects will have for years to come.”

Since 1999, Golden LEAF has funded 2,109 projects totaling $1.2 billion supporting the mission of advancing economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural, tobacco-dependent, and economically distressed communities, according to the news release.

The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers. For more than 20 years, Golden LEAF has worked to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grant-making, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation.