McDowell firefighters, emergency personnel respond to fires, wrecks and more

Heavy rains, fires, wrecks and more kept McDowell emergency personnel busy over Veterans Day weekend.

The most recent situation as of deadline Monday happened Sunday night at the WestRock plant on U.S. 70 East in Marion.

On Sunday night, Marion Fire Department responded to West Rock Plant No. 1, located at 1659 East Court Street in Marion. When firefighters arrived on scene at 11:44 p.m., smoke was seen coming from the building. When crews entered, they found a printing machine on fire, according to a news release.

Firefighters put out the fire and then checked for hotspots in the machine and around the area. Once the scene was inspected, ventilation helped clear out the smoke from the building. The sprinkler system for the building was temporarily shut down while smoke was cleared to minimize water damage to the building and machinery.

There were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel. WestRock was temporarily shut down so that the morning maintenance crew could work on cleaning up the factory.

Crews were on scene for three hours and assisting Marion Fire Department were Nebo, Glenwood, Hankins-North Fork, Sugar Hill fire departments. McDowell Rescue, McDowell EMS, McDowell Emergency Management and Marion Police Department were also on the scene, according to the news release.

The day before on Saturday, a motor vehicle wreck that happened quite close to the WestRock plant resulted in two people being transported to different hospitals for their injuries.

The wreck happened at 12:13 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 70 East near Beaman Road.

Charles E. Johnson, 34, of Marion was traveling west on U.S. 70 in his 2014 Chevrolet SUV when he crossed the centerline. His SUV entered into the travel lane of a 1997 Ford truck pulling a trailer that was traveling east on U.S. 70. The driver of the truck, Joseph C. Simmons, 53, of Marion, attempted to swerve to the right to avoid a collision, according to Rohn Silvers, spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol.

However, Johnson’s SUV struck the Ford truck on the left side of the vehicle. Due to the impact, the trailer being pulled by the truck became unattached and came to a rest off of the eastbound shoulder of U.S. 70 down an embankment. The truck was also knocked into the guardrail due to the impact and both vehicles came to rest partly in the eastbound travel lane of U.S. 70 after impact. No life threatening injuries were reported concerning this accident and neither vehicle had any passengers, according to Silvers.

Both Johnson and Simmons were injured. Johnson was transported in stable condition to Mission Hospital Trauma Center, and Simmons was transported to UNC Blue Ridge in Morganton with minor injuries, according to Emergency Services Director Will Kehler and Silvers.

Saturday night, emergency personnel were called to Old Fort Mountain for a vehicle crash near the 67 mile marker eastbound. Two patients were injured and transported to Mission Hospital Trauma Center in stable condition. The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating this crash, said Kehler.

Additional details about this wreck were not available Monday morning, said Silvers.

Also on Sunday, there were reports about multiple fires along Interstate 40 in McDowell County going east to west. Fire departments and the Forest Service were going from one to another, according to traffic on the scanner.

The fire near Nebo was reported at 12:47 p.m. and the fire near Old Fort was reported at 1:06 p.m. both on Sunday.

Responding units were the Nebo Fire Department, Old Fort Fire Department and the North Carolina Forest Service.

Emergency personnel responded to a total of seven fires along Interstate 40 on Sunday. The fires were found from Nebo to Old Fort. The cause of the fires is still unknown. No significant fire behavior was reported nor was suspicious activity reported, said Fire Marshal Andrew Pressley.

Over the weekend, emergency officials had to contend with the impact caused by the heavy rains from Tropical Storm Nicole.

There were lots of reports about downed trees. As of 2 p.m. Sunday, 70 Duke Energy customers in McDowell County were without power. Those outages were concentrated around Dogwood Lane, Victory Drive and Lonon Avenue.

But as of late Monday morning, power had been restored to all of the Duke customers in McDowell, according to the company’s outage map.

More than 6 inches of rain fell in some western parts of McDowell County as Tropical Storm Nicole moved through western North Carolina on Friday. McDowell County 911 did not receive any reports of serious flooding as a result of Nicole.

The Catawba River reached the monitoring stage around noon on Friday, but crested below flood stage on Friday afternoon.

Minor flooding of some low-lying areas around the Catawba River were reported, however, no evacuations or water rescues occurred. Several trees were reported down with some isolated power outages. The central and eastern parts of McDowell received on average 2 to 3 inches of rain, according to Kehler.