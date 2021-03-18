After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the McDowell Fire, Rescue and EMS College is back for its 43rd year. The event, educating over 800 total students in a socially-distanced manner, began Thursday and will continue through Sunday afternoon.

Doing what it does best, this annual event trains the heroes and heroines who put their own lives on the line each and every day to save the lives of others, protect and preserve property and rescue those who have found themselves in harm’s way.

These are the men and women whose call it is to work or volunteer as firefighters and emergency medical service and rescue personnel. And these are the folks from across the region will be descending on Marion and McDowell County this weekend to take training classes and certification exams in both basic and advanced specialties within the fields of Fire, Rescue and EMS service.

According to Ronald Morgan, McDowell Tech’s new Director of Fire Training Programs, several changes are taking place at this year’s Fire, Rescue and EMS College to maintain the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and the public as COVID-19 continues to take its toll on communities throughout the state, nation and world.