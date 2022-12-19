McDowell expected to have a cold, cold Christmas. Experts say to prepare your home now.

McDowell County is expected to have a very cold Christmas but not necessarily a white one.

Weather forecasters have been calling for a white Christmas with a 40% chance of snow on Friday and a high near 35 degrees. Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny with a high near 29. Christmas Day will also be mostly sunny with a high near 34, according to the latest report from the National Weather Service.

Dan Crawley from the Foothills Weather Network said Monday this probably won’t be a significant snow event for McDowell.

“We will have an Arctic blast move on just in time for the holiday weekend but no snow chances for McDowell County,” he said to The McDowell News.

Late last week, there were some indications on the computer models of an area of low pressure that would form near the Florida panhandle and spread moisture into the cold air. But the models have trended away from that, according to Crawley.

“We are looking now at just an Arctic front to pass through early Friday with rapidly falling temperatures Friday afternoon and evening,” he added. “By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-teens with wind chills in the lower single digits.”

The high temperature for Christmas Eve will be in the upper 20s. McDowell will be in the mid-teens for Christmas morning and on Christmas Day, the county may briefly break the freezing mark in the lower 30s, according to Crawley.

“This has potential to go down as one of the coldest holidays on record,” he said to The McDowell News.

The coldest high temperature for Christmas Eve is 26 degrees back in 1906. The coldest Christmas Day is 20 degrees back in 1983, according to Crawley.

“We have a chance to possibly flirt with that Christmas Eve record,” he said.

With such cold temperatures hitting this early, homeowners should be prepared now.

Veronica Elliott, manager of Buckner Plumbing & Heating in Marion, said homeowners definitely want to make sure their crawl spaces don’t have openings where air can flow through and make it even colder where the pipes are located.

“They want to make sure that any kind of exposed piping is insulated,” she said.

You should unhook water hoses from outside faucets. It is also a good idea to keep a light bulb or a heater inside a well house to keep it warm. If a house has wellheads exposed, they should be insulated and covered, said Elliott.

And it is always a good idea to leave the faucets dripping at night when it gets really cold, she added.