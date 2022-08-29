McDowell EMS staff arrange 100th birthday party for Lucille Smith

On Thursday, the staff at McDowell County Emergency Services gave one of their favorite people, Lucille Smith, a 100th birthday party.

The community paramedics from McDowell EMS have cared for her for years, looking after her health and safety to ensure she was able to reach this milestone.

“We are so proud of our staff for the care and compassion they deliver daily,” read a statement on Facebook from McDowell EMS.

EMS Director Will Kehler said Lucille Smith has been served by the Community Paramedic Program since it began in 2013. Lt. Johnsie Parker has assisted Lucille for many years and coordinated Friday's party with assistance from other staff members.

“McDowell's Community Paramedic Program was the first rural CP program in North Carolina when it first started in 2013,” said Kehler. “Since that time, countless patients have been assisted through the program with a vast majority being elderly citizens of McDowell County. It's an honor and privilege for us to be able to care for the elderly and those needing special assistance. I am so proud of our staff and how hard they work each day to ensure people are cared for with compassion and respect.”

The EMS staff said they wanted to thank the Marion Police Department, the Marion Fire Department, UNC Health Blue Ridge, McDowell County DSS and the staff from McDowell County Senior Center for stopping by. They all invited the local community to wish Lucille Smith a 100th birthday.

Also on Thursday, Lucille enjoyed stopped in for lunch at her favorite restaurant, Link Hot Dogs, where she was honored for reaching the important milestone.