 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell emergency workers respond to an industrial accident at Baxter Healthcare involving electricity
0 Comments
top story breaking editor's pick

McDowell emergency workers respond to an industrial accident at Baxter Healthcare involving electricity

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency officials respond to electrocution incident at Baxter

Emergency officials responded to an accident at Baxter Healthcare Monday afternoon involving a reported electric shock.

At 2:54 p.m., McDowell EMS along with Ashford/North Cove Fire Department and McDowell Rescue Squad were called to Baxter Healthcare about a reported injury from an electric shock. Emergency responders arrived to find one patient suffering serious injuries, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The patient was described as hanging from what was called the south mezzanine inside the Baxter building, according to emergency radio traffic. Initial responders could not get to the man because of live wires, according to dispatches.

An emergency helicopter from Med Center Air was called to the scene and airlifted one patient to N.C. Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem, according to Kehler.

Emergency radio traffic said the man suffered third-degree burns to the hands and other injuries. Third degree burns are also called full thickness burns, when all three layers of the skin are burned.

Additional information about this incident was not available as of late Monday afternoon.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN talks Russia Ukraine tension, takes no action

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics