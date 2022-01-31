McDowell emergency workers respond to an industrial accident at Baxter Healthcare involving electricity

Emergency officials responded to an accident at Baxter Healthcare Monday afternoon involving a reported electric shock.

At 2:54 p.m., McDowell EMS along with Ashford/North Cove Fire Department and McDowell Rescue Squad were called to Baxter Healthcare about a reported injury from an electric shock. Emergency responders arrived to find one patient suffering serious injuries, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

The patient was described as hanging from what was called the south mezzanine inside the Baxter building, according to emergency radio traffic. Initial responders could not get to the man because of live wires, according to dispatches.

An emergency helicopter from Med Center Air was called to the scene and airlifted one patient to N.C. Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem, according to Kehler.

Emergency radio traffic said the man suffered third-degree burns to the hands and other injuries. Third degree burns are also called full thickness burns, when all three layers of the skin are burned.

Additional information about this incident was not available as of late Monday afternoon.