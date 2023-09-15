McDowell County Emergency Services staff members were recently honored for their new Trails & Coffee program.

The McDowell Emergency Services staff members were presented with a 2023 CIVIC Excellence In Innovation Award from the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) and CIVIC Federal Credit Union.

Emergency Services Director Will Kehler and Deputy Director Andrew Pressley were present for the award ceremony. County Commissioners Chris Allison and Lynn Greene, as well as County Manager Ashley Wooten, were also able to be present for the award ceremony, according to a news release.

NCACC selects 10 award winners each year for programs that demonstrate innovation and/or potential cost savings. The organization especially favors programs that can be duplicated in other counties.

“It was an honor to accept the 2022 CIVIC Innovation Award on behalf of all the agencies that have made Trails & Coffee a success,” said Kehler.

Kehler and his staff developed the Trails & Coffee program in order to increase response times and outcomes after recognizing that trails are becoming increasingly popular throughout the county. There have been quite a few injuries, sometimes of a serious nature, that have required an emergency response.

On Trails & Coffee days, McDowell County Emergency Services brings together various public safety agencies to hike the trail or park. Once there is an understanding of the layout of the trail system, the agencies will run mock emergency scenarios and discuss how to improve the response in the event of an actual incident. There have been trainings at many of the trails throughout the county including the Catawba River Greenway, the Old Fort Gateway Trails and the new Black Bear Park, according to the news release.

“McDowell is known as a county where agencies and personnel come together and work as one team with one common mission,” said Kehler. “Trails & Coffee has become a model training program to help ensure a coordinated response to emergencies that occur along our local trail system.”

McDowell County is home to several state and federal trails including the Mountains to the Sea Trail, the Fonta Flora State Trail and the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail. Kehler noted that as additional trail miles are added, he and his staff and the many partners will ensure each trail system has a response plan prepared, according to the news release.

“We are proud of our staff for winning this prestigious award,” said Commissioner Lynn Greene. “We appreciate the efforts of Mr. Kehler and his staff to undertake such an important program.”