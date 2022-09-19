McDowell emergency officials respond to wrecks

Local emergency officials responded to a variety of incidents recently in McDowell County.

At 3:12 p.m. Sunday, a motorcycle crash happened off Lawing Road. McDowell EMS, Sugar Hill-Montford Cove Fire Department and McDowell Rescue Squad all responded to the crash. MAMA from Mission Hospital in Asheville was launched at 3:20 p.m. to a landing zone at Bethel Baptist Church Road. First responders requested a utility terrain vehicle and a Stokes basket to transport the patient out of the scene. The patient was loaded onto MAMA, which took off from the church at 4:10 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

Emergency Services Director Will Kehler said that person was airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville with potentially serious injuries.

The wreck involved a dirt bike on private property, said Trooper J.L. Nelson. He was not able to provide more information about the incident.

Later Sunday at around 5:08 p.m., the Marion Fire Department was called to Mission Hospital McDowell where a vehicle had hit part of the hospital building.

Fire Chief Ray McDaniel told The McDowell News that the fire department responded to a car that hit the hospital building and caused some damage to the rock work on the outside and also cracked a piece of sheet rock on the inside.

“The city building inspector was called and he didn’t think it caused enough damage to evacuate or keep that area clear,” said McDaniel.

The collision happened near the hospital’s emergency department.

Police Chief Allen Lawrence said Ray Wilson Dewitt, 79, of Beaufort, S.C., was parked at the hospital and was attempting to back out of a parking space.

“He thought he placed his vehicle in reverse, but instead put in drive,” said the police chief. “He pulled forward instead and struck a sign and the building. Minor damage was caused to the building and thankfully, nobody was injured.”

Lawrence added he didn’t see any charges being filed in this incident at this time.

Kehler said another incident happened Thursday night which resulted in calling MAMA to the scene.

At 10:51 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, McDowell EMS, Nebo Fire Department and McDowell Rescue Squad were called to the 7900 block of U.S. 70 East for a motor vehicle crash. One patient was airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville by MAMA with serious injuries. The N.C. Highway Patrol was also on scene and is investigating the crash.

Additional information from the Highway Patrol was not available as of deadline.