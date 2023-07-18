Emergency crews were able to rescue a mountain biker who was in distress Monday night in the Pisgah National Forest near Old Fort.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday night, the McDowell County 911 Center received a call from a mountain biker in distress along Heartbreak Ridge in the Pisgah National Forest, north of Old Fort. The 911 telecommunicators were able to pinpoint the caller’s location using GPS technology and the What3Words app to direct rescuers to the biker, according to a news release.

Crews from McDowell EMS, Old Fort Fire Department and McDowell Rescue battled rugged terrain for hours, but finally reached the biker at 12:54 a.m. Emergency personnel safely extricated the patient from the forest and cleared the scene at 3:59 a.m.

The female biker was practicing for an upcoming event in the Pisgah National Forest. Emergency Services Director Will Kehler said due to federal privacy rules, he could not state what type of distress she experienced, but she was treated on the scene and refused transport to the hospital.

“Once again emergency personnel from multiple agencies including fire, rescue, and EMS worked seamlessly together to perform another successful wilderness rescue in the Pisgah National Forest,” stated Kehler. “Our 911 staff did an amazing job using all available technology applications to precisely pinpoint the caller's location ensuring a safe rescue.

"Heartbreak Ridge and the surrounding area present numerous challenges to rescuers including long extrication times due to the rugged terrain.”