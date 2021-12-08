 Skip to main content
McDowell deputies seek info on stolen four-wheeler
120921-mmn-nws-atv-p1.jpg

Authorities are asking for help locating a stolen four-wheeler.

 MCSO

Authorities want to help return a stolen four-wheeler to its owner.

A Nebo man reported on Thursday, Dec. 2 that someone stole his white and blue Polaris Trailblazer 250 four-wheeler with new knobby tires from his Old Hwy 10 E, Nebo address.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the 4-wheeler is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

