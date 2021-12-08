McDowell deputies seek info on stolen four-wheeler

STAFF
Authorities want to help return a stolen four-wheeler to its owner.
A Nebo man reported on Thursday, Dec. 2 that someone stole his white and blue Polaris Trailblazer 250 four-wheeler with new knobby tires from his Old Hwy 10 E, Nebo address.
Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the 4-wheeler is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.
