McDowell deputies seek info on stolen four-wheeler

A Nebo man reported on Thursday, Dec. 2 that someone stole his white and blue Polaris Trailblazer 250 four-wheeler with new knobby tires from his Old Hwy 10 E, Nebo address.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the 4-wheeler is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.