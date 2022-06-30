 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell deputies seek help locating a metal brake

On June 21, a McDowell County resident reported that a sheet metal brake was stolen from a residence in the West Marion area.

A sheet metal brake is a special type of metalworking machine that can put creases and bends into a panel. They go by several names, including bending machine, bending brake and sheet metal folder.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or whereabouts of the metal brake is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

