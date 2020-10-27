McDowell deputies on the hunt for auto-theft suspect

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a woman who they say stole two vehicles and sold them to an auto parts yard.

Priscilla Dawn Moody, 36, last known address of Rhodhiss Road in Connelly Springs, is wanted for obtaining property by false pretense and larceny of a motor vehicle.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, a Dysartsville man reported that someone removed a 1998 Ford Winstar van and a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck from a location on Southern Way.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An investigation determined that Moody stole the automobiles and sold them to Rusty’s Pic-A-Part for nearly $495, according to a news release.

Moody has a criminal record dating back 10 years. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, she has convictions for financial card fraud, worthless checks, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, larceny of firearms, drug possession and post-release violations.

Anyone with information concerning Moody’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.