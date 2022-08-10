 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell departments responding to a structure fire in Dysartsville

11 structure fire.jpg

The fire was reported at this location shortly before 10:30 a.m.

A house fire in Dysartsville has departments across the county responding to lend a hand.

At 11 a.m., dispatchers asked for more manpower. The initial call came shortly before 10:30 a.m. The fire was reported in a two-story residential structure at 53 Pilot Ridge Road, which is off Diary Road.

According to emergency radio traffic, two people made it out of the structure, but there may have been a cat still inside.

When firefighters first arrived, they could see flames and heavy smoke.

This is a developing story.

