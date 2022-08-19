McDowell Democrats to hold candidates forum on Monday

McDowell County Democrats will hold a candidates forum on Monday.

The McDowell County Democratic Party will host a candidates forum on Monday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the Marion Community Building, located at 191 N. Main Street in downtown Marion.

The forum will feature Robert Cordle for the N.C. House District 85 seat, Billy Martin for the N.C. Senate District 46 seat, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara for the 11th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and Phillip Price for the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, according to a news release.

Candidates will introduce themselves, discuss a few of their priorities, then they will answer questions from the audience. Upon completion, the meeting will change into a meet-and-greet format so that folks will be able to speak one on one if they prefer.

Before the candidate forum, there will be a short business meeting to ensure everyone is up to date on all the news from the Democratic Party. “All Democrats and left-leaning unaffiliated voters are welcome and encouraged to attend,” reads the news release.

There will be pizza, salad and a drink for a suggested donation of $10 per person. You can RSVP by sending an email to mcdowelldems@gmail.com to help with food planning. If you would like more information, you may call 828-559-2222 to discuss.