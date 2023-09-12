The McDowell County Democratic Party issued a statement opposing Senate Bill 749, which the local party considers “a threat to voting rights and democracy.”

In a news release, the McDowell County Democratic Party said “it stands united in strong opposition to N.C. Senate Bill 749, a bill that poses a significant threat to democratic rights and principles. This bill, if passed, would undermine the integrity of our elections and harm countless North Carolinians, particularly those from rural communities.”

“One of the most alarming provisions of Senate Bill 749 is its attempt to restrict access to absentee voting,” stated the news release. “By imposing stringent requirements and limiting the use of absentee ballots, this bill directly targets one of the most accessible and secure means of voting for many North Carolinians, including the elderly, disabled individuals, and those who face mobility challenges. These unnecessary restrictions disproportionately affect communities that have historically faced barriers to voting, eroding the progress we have made towards a more representative democracy.”

The local Democratic Party states this bill “seeks to limit early voting periods and eliminate same-day voter registration, making it harder for North Carolinians to exercise their fundamental right to vote. These regressive measures directly contradict the principles of democracy that advocate expanding access to the ballot box and ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in our democratic process.”

“Adding to these concerning provisions, Senate Bill 749 also includes language that would allow for partisan gerrymandering, a practice that undermines the principle of fair representation,” stated the McDowell Democrats. “By enabling the drafting of district boundaries for political gain, this bill undermines the will of the people and weakens the foundation of our democracy. We must reject any attempts to silence the voices of our citizens or that perpetuate a system that favors one political party over the will of the people.”

The McDowell County Democratic Party states that it “calls upon the state Legislature to reject Senate Bill 749 and instead focus on policies that expand access to voting and instill confidence in our elections for all North Carolinians. We urge lawmakers to prioritize the preservation of our democratic principles and work towards a more inclusive and equitable democracy. We stand united in opposing Senate Bill 749 and will continue to fight for the protection of voting rights and the preservation of our democratic institutions. Together, we can build a North Carolina where every voice is heard and every vote is counted. We want every eligible voter to be able to fully participate in our democratic process.”