McDowell Democrats open new headquarters on Saturday

The McDowell County Democratic Party held a grand opening ceremony for its new headquarters on Saturday.

The McDowell Democratic Community Center is at 34 Logan St. in Marion at the former Foam and Fabric building. Associate Justice Sam J. Ervin IV of the N.C. Supreme Court helped local Democratic leaders cut the ribbon for the new center, according to a news release.

“This campaign will be won or lost on the margins,” said Ervin. “North Carolina judicial elections are always close. Every vote that we can get from the people of McDowell County is vitally important.

“Thanks for the hard work that you already have done and will continue to do as Election Day approaches. I know that getting voters to the polls in off-year elections is difficult. However, turnout is more important than ever during this election cycle.”

Ervin added that our courts are at a crossroads.

“The decisions that we make this year can make the difference between a court that treats everyone fairly and makes decisions based on the law and facts or one that is just another partisan political institution,” said Ervin. “Partisan ideology has no place in our courts. Please support fair and impartial courts. Please keep up the hard work and thanks again for your help.”

The McDowell County Democratic Party is seeking more volunteers to help with the Get out the Vote (GOTV) efforts. The GOTV includes canvassing, phone banking, literature drops, meet the candidate opportunities, programs, community events and more, according to the news release.

“We are working hard to save our democracy as our liberties, freedoms and families depend on it,” said Michelle Price, chair of the county party. “We hope you will join us as the need is urgent with less than two months until the midterm election.”

McDowell County Democratic Party invites the public to visit the new headquarters on Logan Street. You can stop by to pick up campaign signs, candidate literature, a Democratic slate card, sample ballot, voter registration forms, precinct information, mail-in ballot information and more. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m.; and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the news release.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, call 828-559-2222 or visit www.mcdems.com.