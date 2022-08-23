McDowell Democrats host candidates forum. Here's how they summed it up.

The McDowell County Democratic Party hosted its monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 22 at the Marion Community Building. The following is a summary provided by the party:

August’s meeting served as a candidates forum and the following Democratic candidates participated: Jasmine Beach-Ferrara for U.S. House of Representatives N.C. 11, Billy Martin for N.C. Senate District 46, Robert Cordle for N.C. House District 85 and Phillip Price for McDowell County Commissioner.

The candidates addressed a crowded room and answered questions from the audience. Participates were pleased to have the opportunity to get to know more about the candidates that are standing up to represent them and to ask questions about their priority issues, according to a news release.

Jasmine Beach-Ferarra discussed her background and why she decided to stand up for the people of the 11th Congressional District. Beach-Ferarra shared with all that she is a preacher and a politician and now is the time for her to listen to the people.

“Since we started this race, I’ve knocked doors in every county in our district and I’ve done a lot of listening. And folks have a lot to say,” said Beach-Ferrara. “I spoke with a woman in Clay County, who had lived in that house her whole life, and had never had a candidate knock on her door. She talked about the need for rural broadband for her husband to get treatment from the VA without having to drive on mountain roads for 90 minutes. I’ve spoken to a mother and father whose son was in the grips of opioid addiction, who were holding onto hope that he could get the care and support he needed to pull through.

“These aren’t Republican or Democratic issues – these are people issues. And we need a member of Congress who is going to listen, and who is going to show up to help pass laws that will make a difference in our lives. That’s why I am running. Because we deserve better than the extremism of Mark Meadows, Madison Cawthron, and now Chuck Edwards.”

When asked about campaign finance reform, Beach-Ferrara confirmed that we need to overhaul campaign finance laws. She also mentioned that she has raised over $1 million more than her opponent Edwards, and that she had done it with grassroots donations averaging $34 per individual and her campaign has not accepted a single cent from corporate PACS, according to the news release.

Next up was Billy Martin who discussed how important investments in public education and Medicaid expansion are for our communities.

“We can and must do better in N.C. with regards to education and Medicaid expansion,” said Martin. “Our students and teachers deserve more support from our General Assembly and the continued suffering and dying as a result of unaffordable health care is unacceptable.”

Robert Cordle discussed his platform, and expressed concern over what would happen if Gov. Cooper lost his veto power. He said several Republican sponsored bills in the General Assembly would strip away women’s rights, defund our public schools, and limit voting access.

“Republican law makers claim to care about our children; meanwhile they purposely gut funding for public education, and pay our educators some of the lowest salaries in the country. North Carolina’s education system used to be the model for the rest of the country to follow, and now teachers have to squabble over the most basic resources. All the while, our state is sitting on a $6 billion surplus. I am all for fiscal responsibility, but this is not it. Republican law makers are holding our tax dollars hostage, and North Carolinians are suffering as a result.”

Several people present highlighted the importance of getting out to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot, according to the news release.

As Ron Sinclair introduced Phillip Price, he spoke to the crowd about the strategy of under voting in an effort to place a Democrat on the Republican-controlled board.

“Even though the ballot allows you to pick three candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioner, if you want change in McDowell County you should only vote for Phillip Price,” said Sinclair. “If you vote for more than one you will actually be voting against Price at the same time.”

Price reviewed a few items from the 2022-23 approved McDowell County budget, highlighting the fact that the current board members voted collectively to cut McDowell Mission Ministries from the budget. In addition, a member of the audience noted the current elected county commissioners refused to sign the “inclusion statement” presented to them by the Marion community forums.

“I am looking forward to serving the people of McDowell County with an open heart, open mind, and open ears to find solutions to problems that will improve people’s lives and move McDowell County forward in the 21st century,” Price said.

With over 50 residents present, the meeting ended with members of the community individually thanking the candidates for standing up to fight for them and for all members of the community. As folks exited, they picked up campaign signs to place in their yard and candidate literature to share with their family and friends, according to the news release.

For more information or to get involved with the McDowell County Democratic Party please visit the Website www.mcdems.com