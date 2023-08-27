On a hot and humid Saturday morning, McDowell County Democrats volunteered to clean up the litter from the State Street neighborhood in Marion.

The McDowell County Democratic Party’s State Street Cleanup coordinator Harriet Rockett set the date of Saturday, Aug. 26, for “State Street Clean Sweep.” Volunteers met at the Peavine Trail parking lot and headed east toward Baldwin Avenue and West toward Main Street, picking up litter, according to a news release.

The group consisted of Tommy Rockett, George Cunningham, Eilene Hines, Marty Elliott, Cheryl Swofford, Jen Farmer, Dottie Faul, Buz Buzoghany, Elizabeth Gibbs, Harriet Rockett and John Hines.

Residents along the way commended the group’s efforts along the one-mile stretch of State Street. A respectable amount of litter was collected and disposed of during the event, including hundreds of cigarette butts that will no longer threaten the environment, said the volunteers.

They cleaned up all of State Street including the wooded area around the men’s shelter for Mission Ministries Alliance and the car wash along the corner of State and Baldwin Avenue, said Harriet Rockett.

The McDowell County Democratic Party adopted State Street many years ago as a partnership with Keep McDowell Beautiful. Matt Burneisen of Keep McDowell Beautiful assisted the group by providing trash bags, grabbers, gloves and vests.