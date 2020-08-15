McDowell deaths from COVID-19: 21. Out of quarantine: 401

As McDowell County headed into the final weekend before the reopening of public schools, the McDowell County Health Department reported the local death toll from COVID-19 stood at 21, an increase of six deaths from the week before.
Still, most of those testing positive for novel coronavirus — which causes the disease COVID-19 — are recovering after quarantine.
On Friday, the health department said 11 additional McDowell residents tested positive for novel coronavirus. Health officials reported two additional deaths, bringing the local total to 21.
“We are closely watching the community positivity rate, especially with schools starting next week,” regional Health Director Karen Powell said in a news release. “Please know that Public Health, along with Emergency Management, are working around the clock to ensure that all students, staff and families are safe. These are such concerning times but this community continues to prove its resiliency."
This brings the total number of positives to 671 in McDowell County. There have been 9,681 people tested, 8,470 negative results and 540 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 249 individuals in quarantine, 401 out of quarantine along with the 21 deaths.
These were the available numbers as of noon Saturday. Any additional information released after The McDowell News print deadline for Sunday’s edition will be available at mcdowellnews.com and in Tuesday’s print edition.
Public Health and Emergency Management continued to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation in McDowell County. So far, that is the only care facility for the sick and elderly in the county that has suffered an outbreak.
As of Thursday morning, a total of 35 residents and 26 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. One resident remained hospitalized. Twelve residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of nine residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. Emergency Management and Public Health staff continue to support Deer Park staff and residents with onsite operational and logistical support, according to a news release.
The Health Department is working to trace contacts of those who test positive and offer those people tests in hope of containing the spread. Those who test positive are quarantined for 10 days.
Health officials and city and county leaders continue to ask people to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and wash their hands to lessen the chance of spread.
State and regional look
According to the website maintained by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of people across the state hospitalized due to COVID-19 was trending downward at the end of the week. The total stood at 1,049, down from 1,236 on July 28.
The state numbers for total positive cases in McDowell were higher at 701. That is because it includes those who individuals who were tested in McDowell but reside elsewhere, according to local health officials.
The state numbers show McDowell with 154 cases per 10,000 residents, Burke with 187 cases per 10,000 residents, Buncombe with 77 cases per 10,000 residents and Rutherford with 120 cases per 10,000.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html. Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 17, from 9-11 a.m.
