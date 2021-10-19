 Skip to main content
McDowell COVID-19 update: Six new cases, one new death
McDowell COVID-19 update: Six new cases, one new death

The McDowell County Health Department said Tuesday that six additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, another person has died.

Presently, there are 171 individuals in quarantine, 8,315 out of quarantine and 132 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 7.2%. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com.

COVID-19 testing information:

Andor Labs has expanded hours and has moved to the Lady Marian Plaza. Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 N. Main St in Marion.

Other COVID-19 testing locations include primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy. If you cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.

COVID-19 vaccine information:

The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, 7 days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from, including McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First-dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.

Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department

Friday, Oct. 22, from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department

Third-dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment

Pfizer booster vaccine: Call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment or visit https://takemyshot.nc.gov/.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered

First Doses: 23,465 (59% of eligible residents)

Second Doses: 21,714 (54% of eligible residents)

COVID-19 outbreak information:

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 11 staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.

Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 16 staff members and 4 residents have tested positive.

McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 3 staff members and 20 inmates have tested positive. 3 staff members and 19 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.

Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of 7 staff members have tested positive.

Lake James Lodge: a total of 3 staff members and 9 residents have tested positive.

McDowell House: a total of 2 staff members and 16 residents have tested positive.

