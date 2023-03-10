The three-day McDowell County Youth Rally concluded Thursday evening of last week and this event resulted in more than 1,500 people, many of them young, coming together to praise and worship God.

The youth rally was organized and put together by three local churches: New Manna Baptist, Zion Hill Baptist and Temple Baptist. The rally took place in the large auditorium at East McDowell Middle School.

The purpose of this event is to reach the youth of McDowell County for Jesus. The 2023 rally’s theme was “value” and it was based on the verse Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

The rally featured singing by gospel groups The Rogers Family and Covered by Grace as well as a combined youth choir and more.

The featured speakers were the Rev. Tony Shirley of New Manna Baptist Church, the Rev. Tom Walker of Zion Hill Baptist Church and the Rev. Greg Withrow of Temple Baptist Church.

David Walker, the son of Rev. Tom Walker and a McDowell County commissioner, said 441 people attended the first night of the rally, which was Tuesday of last week.

“What a Blessing!!!!” Walker said on Facebook. “The Spirit of Cooperation among the Churches and Pastors was Amazing!!! It's all about The Lord and him being lifted Up. May we see Jesus in every song, smile, and message.”

The next night, Wednesday, saw an even greater crowd with 581 attending. The rally concluded Thursday evening with 550 in the auditorium, said Jason Garner, who was the moderator for the event.

“It is amazing what God did for us,” said Garner to The McDowell News.

The youth rally featured a set on the auditorium’s stage that represented a diamond mine. This tied into the theme of value throughout the event. Garner said he and others at New Manna like to do big stage designs at their services because they can help convey a message to young people.

“All three preachers preached on the theme of value and that only the true value was found through Jesus Christ,” said Garner to The McDowell News.

The rally included pizza and a period of fun competitions where the young people could win prizes.

Walker and Garner said this is going to a yearly event moving forward. It will likely be called the McDowell County Youth Fellowship.

“We are appreciative of the school system for making that space available to have the services there,” said Walker. “We want to thank the pastors of the churches involved with this for coming and supporting the youth rally. We want to thank the young people for coming.”

A total of 22 churches were represented during the first night and at least that many or more were represented the second night.

At least five young people accepted Christ as a result of these services, Walker added.

“There is a spirit of unity, a spirit of revival and of fellowship and cooperation,” said Walker.

As this event moves forward, it will continue its focus on McDowell County’s young people.

“We are trying to keep it local,” said Walker. “We want this to be a McDowell County thing. We want this to be for our county, our people. We are all one big team working together.”