McDowell County woman ‘amazed’ by $250,000 lottery win

The lottery also provided $1,475,045 for non-instructional support. It takes a team to make schools work. Lottery funds helped support the operations of public and charter schools, including the costs of support staff such as office assistants, custodians and substitute teachers.

Just like students need a place to learn, they also need a safe way to get to school. Money raised by the lottery helps cover costs for school-provided transportation, like bus drivers’ salaries, fuel, and other related costs. Last year, McDowell County received over $61,569 to help cover the cost of school transportation. Local officials decide the best use of the funds the county receives, according to the lottery’s Website.

The N.C. Education Lottery also assists with school construction. School systems can use lottery funds to help build and repair schools. This helps meet needs that otherwise would have to be paid for by other means such as property taxes. Local officials decide the best use of the construction funds the county receives. McDowell County continues to benefit from a Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund Construction Grant in fiscal year 2019, according to the Website.

In 2017, state legislators increased funding for school construction by creating a new needs-based grant program. This new program, funded exclusively with money raised by the lottery, helps small, rural counties with critical building needs to build new schools. McDowell County received $15 million in the fall of 2018 to help meet their school construction and repair needs.