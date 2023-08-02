Now is the time to start entering exhibits in the 2023 N.C. Mountain State Fair. If you think your artwork, baked goods, garden products, livestock and more are ribbon-worthy, then don’t miss this year’s entry deadlines.

“Competitions are the heart of the fair. We provide an opportunity for the community to highlight their many talents,” said Jill Taylor, entry department coordinator. “Exhibitors are encouraged to make their entries early as popular categories fill up.”

Registration must be completed online using ShoWorks, an online registration system that is used at fairs across the country. To receive premiums, exhibitors will be required to complete a W-9 at the time of registration. All general exhibit competitions are free to enter and open to any North Carolina resident.

A drop-off and pickup time must be completed at the time of registration. For exhibitors in outlying western N.C. counties, there is a Pony Express Service. The Pony Express allows general exhibitors to drop off their entries at the local Extension office by Tuesday, Aug. 22, for delivery to the fair. Livestock competitions include various categories for cattle, swine, goat, sheep, poultry, rabbits and llama. Registration for youth shows is free, with a fee for open shows.

Four-H (4-H) and FFA clubs are encouraged to enter. Please check the website for rules and documentation required. Caps for Cancer, sponsored by Southeastern Animal Fiber Fair, is a new competition this year that benefits western N.C. residents experiencing traumatic hair loss, no matter the cause. Caps may be entered for competition and/or dropped off for donation. Free patterns and suggested yarns can be found online at Knots of Love. Caps will be on display during the fair, then distributed by Messino Cancer Centers.

More information about this year’s competitions can be found at www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair/competitions.

Following is a list of entry deadlines for competitions at the 2023 N.C. Mountain State Fair:

Gospel singing contest — Friday, Aug. 11

Cooking competitions — Friday, Aug. 11

Clogging championship — Friday, Aug. 18

Livestock contests — Friday, Aug. 25

General exhibits — Friday, Aug. 25

Pageant — Saturday, Sept. 9 by 9 a.m.

Ice cream eating contest — Wednesday, Sept. 13 by 6 p.m.

The N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Western North Carolina Ag Center in Fletcher. Discount tickets are now on sale.