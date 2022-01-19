McDowell County Tourism Development Authority helps Orchard with trails project

The Orchard at Altapass is pleased to announce the receipt of a $1,500 marketing grant from the McDowell County Tourism Development Authority. The matching grant will be used to create print pieces highlighting the Orchard multi-trail system.

“For the past three months, we’ve been walking and marking the existing and new trails," said Orchard Executive Director Beth Hilton. "We’ll use that data to create an easy-to-follow, tear-off map to help to navigate the many Orchard pathways. It will include the length and degree of difficulty of each trail.

While Orchard activities take a break until springtime, the trails are open year-round.

"Many come to enjoy the clean, fresh air, get a little exercise, walk their dogs among the acres and acres of apple trees," Hilton said. "We’re grateful to the Tourism Authority for their recognition of the Orchard at Altapass and its benefit to the growth of our regional tourism.”

The Orchard at Altapass, 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, is a not-for-profit working small batch heirloom apple orchard, educational, and music venue. It reopens in May. For information about Orchard programs and opportunities, visit www.altapassorchard.org.