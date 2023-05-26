Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This Memorial Day weekend, McDowell County will again pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

This year, both the Memorial Weekend Car Show and the annual Memorial Day service will take place at different locations.

Memorial Weekend Car Show

On Saturday, May 27, the McDowell High School NJROTC will present the Memorial Weekend Car Show at the high school’s parking lot.

The No. 1 priority of the show is to remember and honor the sacrifices made by many of our young people to maintain America’s freedom. Additionally, the show will serve as a fundraiser to support the McDowell High NJROTC program and activities, said promoter Doug McCraw.

“As always, the show will be open to all vehicles — if you have pride in your ride, come join us — we welcome everyone,” McCraw said.

That includes classics cars, hot rods, new muscle cars, trucks and bikes. The registration is $15 and there will be goody bags. There will be awards for the Top 10 vehicles, Ladies’ Choice, Pride of the Fleet (Best in Show), Import Choice, Best Non-street and Young Gun. The gates to McDowell High School’s parking lot will open at 9 a.m. and the show will start at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m., there will be a memorial colors presentation, taps will be played and an honorary 21-gun salute, all performed by NJROTC cadets.

Next, there will be a performance by the Carolina Dance Company performing both dance and aerial silks.

“There will be music and great door-prize giveaways throughout the day and ladies — be sure and get a ladies ticket because we have some gifts just for the ladies,” McCraw said.

Hot Dog Dave will be there with his food truck serving hot dogs, hamburgers and barbecue. Sugar Rush Cotton Candy will serve up cotton candy.

“And if you don’t bring a car for the show, you can still participate as the NJROTC cadets will be doing a car wash,” McCraw said. “And the only way to know what I may have left out is to be here and see.”

Memorial Day service

Memorial Day will actually fall on Monday. It is a special day set aside to honor and remember those who made the supreme sacrifice for the defense of our nation. And on Sunday, May 28, McDowell County will pay tribute to our fallen heroes.

The annual Memorial Day service for all of McDowell County will take place on Sunday, but this year it will be held at the Corpening Memorial YMCA’s Ray Buchanan Field House, where the soccer fields are located.

The service will start at 2 p.m. and it is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marion, said organizer Frank Dean.

During the Memorial Day service, the flags of all the military branches will be presented. The ceremony will include the playing of taps.

At previous services, NRJOTC cadets have performed the tribute to the fallen soldier.

The guest speaker for the service will be retired Marine Col. Woody Sadler Jr. In his career with the U.S. Marine Corps, Sadler served his country in Vietnam, Okinawa, Guantanamo in Cuba and Quantico, Va. He served at the headquarters of Marine Corps and was selected to be the Marine liaison to the U.S. House of Representatives, according to online sources.

He has been a professor at Virginia Military Institute. In addition, he and his wife Lori are also involved in Rotary International and have traveled domestically and internationally helping others, delivering wheelchairs to the disabled in Peru, Guatemala, Mexico, Columbia, the Caribbean Islands and Guyana, and working on water and sanitation projects in Bolivia. He became the District Governor for Rotary District 7570, which included the western part of Virginia and the eastern tip of Tennessee, according to online sources.

Wreaths Across America

NRJOTC cadets are scheduled to place flags on veterans’ graves and they will hold ceremonies at McDowell High, West McDowell Middle School and Baxter Healthcare, according to Steven Ross, naval science instructor at the high school.

Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. But wreaths can be sponsored year-round on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and veterans’ birthdays as a time to remember their service to America.

“Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,700 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad,” reads a statement from the organization.

You can honor veterans in your local community by sponsoring a wreath that will be placed on a veteran’s grave. You choose the location and local groups can get involved as a fundraising project. A civic, nonprofit, school or other group can help raise wreath sponsorships for Arlington or a local cemetery. A portion of the funds can be returned to help that group, according to the organization’s website.

To sponsor a wreath, the cost is $17 each and, if you select the $5 back plan for a group, then $5 will go toward that group.

The local nonprofits listed with Wreaths Across America are the Greenlee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society of the Children of the American Revolution Grace Greenlee McDowell Society and Titan Revolution Chapter of Rho Kappa National Honor Society. The Greenlee Chapter of the DAR will be putting flags on graves for Memorial Day, said DAR member Beth Silver.

Wreaths Across America offers resources and assistance to ensure the success.

For more information, visit bit.ly/45IEZ39.