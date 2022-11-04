McDowell County to launch Operation Green Light for local veterans

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, McDowell County announced that several county buildings would be illuminated green from Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13 as part of Operation Green Light to support veterans.

Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families, according to a news release.

The new national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, building upon the successful efforts of the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021.

County Manager Ashley Wooten said the plan is to illuminate as many buildings as possible including the McDowell County Courthouse, the Administrative Offices on North Main Street, the Recreation Center and the Marion library. Some buildings that are not easily illuminated will honor veterans in other ways, he added.

“Since the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, our nation’s voluntary military force members, and their families, have made immense sacrifices for our safety and security over a two-decade period,” said County Commissioner Chris Allison. “Similar to the sacrifices of previous generations of our armed forces, this service to country also often results in significant stress to many of the veterans who served in times of war and conflict. We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community.”

In addition to lighting county buildings, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.

By shining a green light, residents can let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported. While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day (Nov. 7 through Nov. 13), participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight, according to the news release.

“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”

Visit naco.org/operationgreenlight or https://mcdowellcountyseniorcenter.org/about-us for more information and links to resources available to veterans.