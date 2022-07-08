McDowell County to host back-to-back country, bluegrass festivals in August

Next month, McDowell County will host not one but two festivals featuring some of the best performers in classic country and bluegrass music.

Award-winning national music festival promoter Evans Media Source announced its newest festival called The McDowell County Roundup. It will be held at Camping World of Marion on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13. This new music festival will feature live shows by stars of the Grand Ole Opry such as Buddy Jewell, Teea Goans and The Malpass Brothers.

The festival will be headlined by Rhonda Vincent & The Rage and The Bellamy Brothers, according to a news release.

“We are bringing Branson to Marion to entertain at one of our favorite venues and we couldn’t be more excited to hold it the weekend before our 48th Annual North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival, it's a two-week celebration,” said Debi Evans, president of Evans Media Source.

Other bands featured will be the United States Navy Band called Country Current from Washington, D.C. plus Virginia Music Hall of Famers Nothin’ Fancy, SPBGMA Band winner Retro 78 and more. There will be live stage shows under the covered pavilion at Camping World’s Rally Park with family activities, food trucks and camping.

The doors for the McDowell County Roundup will be open from noon until 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. Camping World Rally Park is located at 1885 U.S. 70 West in Marion.

General admission tickets for Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 are $90. Reserved seating for both days will be $95. Daily prices are $50.

Then less than one week later, the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival comes back to Marion.

The 48th bluegrass festival will take place Thursday, Aug. 18; Friday, Aug. 19; and Saturday, Aug. 20 at Camping World’s Rally Park. Rhonda Vincent, Nothin’ Fancy and The Malpass Brothers will be back to headline this event too but they will be joined by other artists such as Authentic Unlimited, Po’ Rambling Boys, Deeper Shade of Blue, The Larry Stephenson Band, Wood Family Tradition and Bluegrass Mountaineers.

Daily ticket prices for the bluegrass festival are $45 for adults in advance and $50 at the gate. A three-day adult ticket is $95 in advance and $100 at the gate. For children ages 13-16, the cost is $20 per day or $50 for three days with parent. Children younger than 12 are free when accompanied by parents.

Sherry Boyd will be the mistress of ceremonies for both festivals.

The bluegrass festival draws thousands of people to McDowell County and many of them park their campers and RVs in the rally park. These events will have food vendors selling hamburgers, barbecue, ice cream, funnel cakes and boiled peanuts. There will be jewelry and craft vendors too.

All of the artists will sell their own CDs and souvenirs and sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans.

The shows go on rain or shine under a covered pavilion and tent, with tickets available at the gate.

For more information, visit the Website: www.EvansMediaSource.com or the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/evansmediasource. You can call 386-385-3500 to buy tickets. For information about camping, call Camping World at 877-958-4264.