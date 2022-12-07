McDowell County to help with planned park in Old Fort

The McDowell Commissioners will help the planned Mill Creek Park in Old Fort get started by applying for a grant.

Several partners will develop the former Faw Hardware property along Catawba Avenue in Old Fort. A proposal has been developed for Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. to lease the land for $1 a year with that organization being responsible for the improvement and maintenance of the site, according to county officials.

The idea is transform that property into a new park for Old Fort. The land is located along Mill Creek across from Hillman Beer Old Fort. Under a concept plan, the proposed park could have a farmer’s market pavilion, asphalt path, an open green space, benches and a footbridge across the creek to connect it with Kitsbow and Hillman Beer.

The planning and engineering firm of Destination by Design has worked on a plan for this project, which has an estimated cost of $912,105. The first part would be improving the creek bank.

The partners have identified a $50,000 grant through the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality that could help improve the creek bank. However, only local governments are eligible for the grant. The partners asked the county to be the applicant for this grant since the county has success with getting grant funding.

After hearing from Carol Price with the McDowell TDA and other partners, the commissioners voted to seek this grant money that will help start the project. If awarded, the TDA will match the state grant with an additional $50,000.

In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:

Selected a chairman and vice chairman. This is required during the December meeting. Tony Brown will remain as chairman and David Walker will remain as vice chairman.

Heard an update about the human resources policy. The first draft of the policy was presented to the board by Human Resources Director Anna Lee. The commissioners can come back with any suggested changes at the January meeting.

Heard an update from Danna Stansbury, director of the Foothills Regional Commission. This is the council of governments for the Isothermal region which includes Cleveland, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties. She reviewed a digital inclusion plan for McDowell County that seeks to get more people and businesses connected to broadband internet. Allan Toney, community and economic development director for FRC, spoke to the commissioners about the electric vehicle charger plan. In addition to the charging stations already here, the plan calls for more charging stations at McDowell Technical Community College, McDowell County Board of Elections, the South Main Street parking lot next to Phillips Financial and an updated charger at the Marion Tailgate Market. The commissioners approved plans presented by the FRC representatives.

Heard an update from County Manager Ashley Wooten about several ongoing building projects. These include the proposed renovation of the County Services Building on East Court Street, the planned demolition of the old EMS building and the completed paving of the parking lot on South Garden Street. County officials are also planning to make upgrades to the DSS building.

Heard an update about the improvements for the Recreation Center. An architect has asked for a meeting with the pool consultant who will help design that component of the project. The consultant has the plans and is working on the technical requirements of the pump system. The goal is to have this project ready for bids in mid-January, according to Wooten. The commissioners also heard a report from Recreation Director Chad Marsh about the basketball programs.

Heard an update about water projects. They include the expansion of the Nebo water system, the Hoppy Tom Hollow water line, extension of water around Exit 90 and running service to the West Marion Elementary area and a grant for water service along N.C. 126.

Approved several administrative items.

Appointed former Commissioner Brenda Vaughn to the Library Board of Trustees. Commissioner Lynn Greene was appointed to replace her on the Foothills Regional Commission Board of Directors, the Foothills Rural Planning Organization, the Transportation Advisory Board and the Tourism Development Authority. Commissioner Chris Allison was selected to replace Vaughn on the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and Commissioner Patrick Ellis will replace her on the Connect McDowell board.

Video recorded their Christmas greetings, which will be shown on the county’s website and local government channel. Commissioner Chris Allison read the Christmas story about the birth of Jesus from the gospel of Luke.