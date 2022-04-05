McDowell County to celebrate National County Government Month

McDowell County will celebrate National County Government Month (NCGM) during the month of April.

This observance will take place to showcase how the county achieves healthy, safe and vibrant communities. Since 1991, the National Associates of Counties (NACo) has encouraged counties across the country to raise public awareness and understanding about the roles and responsibilities of counties, according to a news release.

The theme for this year’s celebration of NCGM is “Counties THRIVE,” demonstrating how counties help to improve people’s lives every day, especially for local government workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, NACo will offer the “I Love My County Because” art contest. This is an opportunity for children and young adults ages 18 and younger to create artwork during NCGM for NACo’s 2023 “Counties Matter” calendar. Participants should be able to illustrate why they love what their county does for them, according to the news release.

For a full list of eligibility criteria, rules and submission guidelines, visit www.naco.org/ncgm. Winning submissions will be displayed in the NACo headquarters and will be featured in the 2023 NACo calendar that is distributed to every county in the nation.

“McDowell County is proud of the programs and services we provide to our residents,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown. “Our efforts combined with efforts of counties across the country are helping American communities respond to a multitude of needs.”

The McDowell County organization is comprised of approximately 20 departments. Some organizational components are well-known such as the McDowell County EMS and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Other departments within the McDowell County organization include the McDowell County Senior Center, McDowell County Public Library and McDowell Transit.

“National County Government Month is an excellent opportunity for McDowell County to share information about the vital services we provide to our residents and visitors every day,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten.

McDowell County will share highlights of services and programs on county social media platforms throughout the month of April, according to the news release.