McDowell County Sheriff's Office says goodbye to beloved K-9

A long-serving member of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has died.
On Tuesday, the office posted the following on its Facebook page:
“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved K-9, Jaz. Jaz died on Tuesday morning, Aug. 3 from medical complications.
“Jaz had been partnered with Lt. Greg Stevenson since arriving at the Sheriff’s Office in 2014. She touched many lives during her time at the Sheriff’s Office, particularly at the county schools. Lt. Stevenson and Jaz routinely visited all of the schools and, many times, brightened the days of children they encountered.
“Please keep Lt. Stevenson, his wife and his son in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, as Jaz was a part of their family.”
On Monday, accompanied by deputies, their family members and friends, Jaz’s remains were escorted from Animal Hospital of Marion, on U.S. 70 West, to Beam’s Funeral Service, on Rutherford Road.
In 2015, The McDowell News introduced Jaz and her two K-9 partners to the community in a feature story.
Jaz was an English-bred Lab, who unlike the other two was trained to be social. The story said she would be stationed at the high school with Stevenson and would interact with students. Jaz would also be used for drug searches as well as tracking a lost student or elderly person.
“She’s very friendly,” Stevenson said in the story. “I believe she is going to be a good addition to the high school and a deterrence just knowing that she is there.”