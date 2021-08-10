McDowell County Sheriff's Office says goodbye to beloved K-9

A long-serving member of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has died.

On Tuesday, the office posted the following on its Facebook page:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved K-9, Jaz. Jaz died on Tuesday morning, Aug. 3 from medical complications.

“Jaz had been partnered with Lt. Greg Stevenson since arriving at the Sheriff’s Office in 2014. She touched many lives during her time at the Sheriff’s Office, particularly at the county schools. Lt. Stevenson and Jaz routinely visited all of the schools and, many times, brightened the days of children they encountered.

“Please keep Lt. Stevenson, his wife and his son in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, as Jaz was a part of their family.”

On Monday, accompanied by deputies, their family members and friends, Jaz’s remains were escorted from Animal Hospital of Marion, on U.S. 70 West, to Beam’s Funeral Service, on Rutherford Road.