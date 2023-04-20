The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department will host a pill take-back event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event will be held in front of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office building. All unwanted medicine in pill form will be accepted.

“This is a great opportunity for those in our community who have, for whatever reason, accumulated expired or unused medications in their medicine cabinets,” said Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan. “Participating in this event will help prevent these medications from falling into the wrong hands and becoming deadly. This is a safe and secure way to dispose of medications with NO QUESTIONS ASKED. We encourage everyone to check your medicine cabinets and reach out to your loved ones to inform them of this opportunity. By doing this, we hope to prevent any unintentional drug overdoses.”

Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence agreed.

“While the recent spotlight has been focused on synthetic drugs such as Fentanyl, we cannot lose focus of the issues still related to prescription medications,” Lawrence said. “These unwanted or unused medications can still get into the wrong hands. What a better way to prevent that than to bring them to us this Saturday ... and let us properly dispose of them for you.”