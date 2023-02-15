The McDowell County Sheriff's Office and the Marion Police Department on Wednesday recognized local School Resource Officers who are working to keep our schools safe.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, School Resource Officers (SROs) serve as comprehensive resources in the schools to which they are assigned. The Center for Safer Schools' research-derived definition of an SRO is: a certified law enforcement officer who is permanently assigned to provide coverage to a school or a set of schools.

The SRO is specifically trained to perform three roles:

Law enforcement officer

Law-related counselor

Law-related education teacher

The SRO is not necessarily a DARE officer (although many have received such training), security guard, or officer who has been placed temporarily in a school in response to a crisis situation; but rather acts as a comprehensive resource for the school.

"Being a deputy sheriff is a dangerous and demanding job," said Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan in a social media statement on Wednesday. "Being a deputy sheriff assigned as a School Resource Officer takes a very special person and we are very fortunate to have those SROs at McDowell County Sheriff's Office. These men and women dedicate themselves to helping provide a safe environment for our teachers and students to teach, learn and play. I want to personally recognize our SROs today and thank them for what they do for McDowell County."

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers are: Lt. Greg Stevenson, Deputy Thomas Lytle (Retired in 2022 from McDowell High School), Deputy Rodney Crater (McDowell High School), Deputy Jason Coleman (McDowell High School), Deputy TJ Madden (West Middle School), Deputy Ethan Tilley(Foothills Community School), Deputy William Hardy (West Marion Elementary School), Deputy Tara Arnett (North Cove Elementary School), Deputy Jack Gouge (Nebo Elementary School), Deputy Joey Vaughn (Glenwood Elementary School) and Deputy Dakota Castle(Pleasant Gardens Elementary School)

In Marion, the department posted to social media:

"We can’t say enough about our School Resource Officers. They do an outstanding job working hard to keep our schools safe! We appreciate you every day!

They include School Resource Officers Eric Rodriguez (McDowell Technical Community College), Mike Hensley (Marion Elementary and Eastfield Global Magnet) and Jon Padgett (East McDowell Middle School).