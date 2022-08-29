 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office searching for vehicle in B&E

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help identifying a vehicle connected to a breaking and entering at D&M Mini Storage.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, the owner of D&M Mini Storage reported a breaking and entering where tools were taken along with other various items from a unit, according to a news release.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, or whereabouts of the vehicle in question is asked to call Detective Michael Vaughn at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

