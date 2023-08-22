On Tuesday, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was shot and killed in a confrontation with McDowell County deputies on Sunday.

The man who was killed was Jonathan James Stroud, 37, of Marion, according to a news release.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office responded to an address in the Woodlawn community of northern McDowell about Stroud making threats and in violation of an active domestic violence protective order.

While deputies were speaking with Stroud, a struggle ensued and Stroud displayed a shotgun at deputies and deputies shot him. Stroud was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were physically injured during the incident. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was requested to conduct the shooting investigation, according to a previous news release.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, N.C. State Highway Patrol, McDowell County EMS and McDowell County Emergency Management.

The sheriff’s office declined to release any further details regarding this incident. The sheriff's office also wanted to thank Old Fort Police Department for their assistance.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, N.C. State Highway Patrol, McDowell County EMS and McDowell County Emergency Management.

The sheriff’s office will not be releasing any further information at this time, as this is still an ongoing investigation by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. All further inquiries or information can be directed to the Western District office of the SBI.