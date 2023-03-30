The McDowell County Sheriff's Office needs the public’s help locating and identifying possible suspects in a recent theft.

At 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, a male and female suspect were captured on camera stealing several items from a construction site on Nix Creek Road. The suspects were driving a white SUV or minivan type vehicle, according to a news release.

Anyone with possible information related to the theft, please contact Detective Kyle Gibson with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also submit your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.