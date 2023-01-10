 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured editor's pick

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of elderly couple

  • 0
investigation logo.jpg
PIXABAY

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to an elderly couple who were found dead Sunday.

Deputies from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the Sugar Hill/Montford Cove area on Sunday. An elderly couple was found deceased in their residence by family members.

There is currently an ongoing investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is waiting on the autopsies to see if they can determine the cause of death. As of right now, there are no indications of foul play, according to a news release.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 17 dead in anti-government protests in southern Peru

Recommended for you