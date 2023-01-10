McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of elderly couple

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to an elderly couple who were found dead Sunday.
Deputies from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the Sugar Hill/Montford Cove area on Sunday. An elderly couple was found deceased in their residence by family members.
There is currently an ongoing investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is waiting on the autopsies to see if they can determine the cause of death. As of right now, there are no indications of foul play, according to a news release.