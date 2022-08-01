McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at I-40 rest area

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred Saturday at the Interstate 40 rest area.

At 2:33 p.m. Saturday, McDowell EMS was called to the eastbound rest area off I-40 near Exit 82 in Marion about a patient not breathing. Paramedics arrived and pronounced one patient dead on arrival, according to EMS Director William Kehler.

Kehler said due to HIPPA regulations he could not state if the patient was a man or a woman or the patient’s age.

The incident was called in as a man who was walking around the rest area and then he was down and no pulse was found on that man, according to information from the scanner.

Kehler said the incident is currently being investigated by the McDowell Sheriff's Office. Additional information from the Sheriff’s Office was not available as of deadline.