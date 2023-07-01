McDowell County will celebrate America’s independence both this weekend and Tuesday, July 4, with a rodeo, an ice cream social, parades and fireworks.

Today, Camping World of Marion will celebrate Independence Day a little early.

The RV dealer and its rally park will have the Fourth of July celebration today, July 1, with a car show by the Route 70 Cruisers and live music by the Roadrunnerz band. The events will start at 10 a.m. today. There also will be face painting, inflatables, bingo games, food trucks, a balloon artist, a golf cart parade, and later in the evening, a fireworks show, according to a flier. Entry to the event is free.

Camping World is at 348 Resistoflex Road.

Fourth of July in Old Fort

The traditional Independence Day rodeo in Old Fort will be held on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, at the grounds on Catawba River Road. The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. both days.

Old Fort’s Independence Day fireworks show will be held on the evening of Monday, July 3, after the rodeo. It is being held on Monday due to a scheduling issue with the company providing the fireworks. The pyrotechnics will be held at 9:30 p.m. or dusk on the grounds along Catawba River Road, according to town officials.

On Tuesday, July 4, free ice cream scoops and watermelon slices, bluegrass music and a Ducky Derby will be part of the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center’s annual “Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social.”

The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. on the museum’s grounds at the intersection of Catawba Avenue and Water Street in Old Fort. The museum’s staff and members of its Friends group annually host the Ice Cream Social on Independence Day to thank the community for its continuing support of the Mountain Gateway Museum, according to a news release.

This year, the museum welcomes the Old Fort Ruritan Club, which will be operating the Ducky Derby during the event as a fundraiser for the club. At 3 p.m., Ruritan members will launch numbered rubber ducks into Mill Creek from the Catawba Avenue bridge in Old Fort. The first duck to reach the finish line in the creek will receive half of the ticket sales.

Tickets for the Ducky Derby are being sold now. Each duck costs $3. To purchase a ticket, contact David Blackwelder at 828-925-2095 or Cathy Herron at 828-460-8164.

As always, the museum will serve free ice cream (with a choice of toppings) and watermelon slices on a first-come, first-served basis from 2 p.m. until the town of Old Fort’s annual Fourth of July parade starts at 4 p.m. — or until supplies run out, whichever comes first. Frisbee’s Grocery Store in Old Fort is suppling the food, according to the news release.

Possum Creek, a local bluegrass band that leads a free music jam most Sunday afternoons at Mountain Gateway Museum, will perform on the museum’s front porch from 2-4 p.m.

The public is invited to bring a lawn chair or spread a blanket on the museum’s ground to sit and enjoy the food and music and to view the parade. The parade lineup will begin at 3 p.m. at Old Fort Elementary School. Starting at 4 p.m., the parade will proceed from the school down Catawba Avenue past the museum and turn right onto East Main Street, according to the news release.

For more information about Mountain Gateway Museum’s Fourth of July Ice Cream Social or other programs and exhibitions at the museum, call 828-668-9259 or visit its website at www.mgmnc.org.

A regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums.

Fourth of July in Marion

The city of Marion and Marion Business Association are planning for the annual Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, July 4. Due to the heat of the day, the event will kick off with the Independence Day parade at 6 p.m.

Parade marshals will be McDowell County veterans. All veterans are encouraged to participate.

The grand marshal for the parade will be Capt. Steven Ross, senior naval science instructor at McDowell High School.

Ross entered the U.S. Naval Academy from the state of Michigan in 1975. He graduated with the Class of 1979, earning a degree in mechanical engineering. Upon graduation, he joined the submarine service – serving on six submarines including the USS Boise of which he was the commanding officer. Over the 31 years, he served he and his family moved frequently living around the world including Manama Bahrain, Cornwall, England and Naples, Italy.

After a short stint in the private sector, Ross and his wife Allison moved to Rutherfordton where he assumed his current position instructing NJROTC at McDowell High School. Ross and his wife have two sons – James, who also has retired from the submarine service and Patrick, who is in the financial services industry, according to a news release.

Parade lineup will be in the parking lots of First Bank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. Parade participants are encouraged to show their pride with red, white and blue decorations. “Anything That Rolls” will line up at Bank of America parking lot. Helmets are required.

At 6:30 p.m., the Fox & Company band will take the stage on Main Street. The band plays all the classics you know and love, including classic rock and blues, according to a news release.

Fox & Company band is a six-member band from the Morganton/Lenoir area. They perform a variety of music in the region. These seasoned musicians have great harmony that enable them to perform at many different festivals, club dances, weddings, birthdays and many other special occasions.

Band members are Mike Fox, on lead vocals; Steve Fox, adds to lead vocals; Alan McGalliard, on bass guitar and vocals; John Crisp, on guitar, keys, sax, vocals; Lance Main, on guitar; and Brian Beame, on the drums and adds vocals.

Make plans to bring your dancing shoes, so that you can enjoy this great band on Main Street, said MBA officials.

Along with live music and street dancing, you can enjoy a variety of fun foods, beverages and free inflatables for the kids.

Festivities will conclude with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from the recreation field on West Court Street. Due to fallout from fireworks, no one will be allowed in the area around the ball field.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of fun with your friends and neighbors. Due to street closures, seating for the fireworks show is available on West Court Street. The hill gives a great view of the fireworks show.

For more information, contact the MBA at 828-652-2215 or follow the Marion Business Association’s Facebook page.

All McDowell County’s seven convenience centers and the transfer station will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. On Wednesday, July 5, they will resume normal operating hours. All seven convenience centers will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the transfer station will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, contact Pam Vance at 828-659-2521 or 828-460-9715. You can also reach Dewayne Riddle at 828-925-2062.

Likewise, the offices for McDowell County, the Marion City Hall and the Old Fort Town Hall will be closed for Independence Day.